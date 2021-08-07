Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,950 PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in PetroChina by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

NYSE PTR opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

