1,395 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,467,000 after buying an additional 93,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.78.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

