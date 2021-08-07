Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $223,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,793 shares of company stock valued at $49,091,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $603.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

