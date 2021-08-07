Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,119 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.10.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.