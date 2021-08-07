Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $183,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $274.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.89. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $277.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

