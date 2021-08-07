Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 309,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.63. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.