Maple (MPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.28 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 49.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and $3.28 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded 151.5% higher against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $15.13 or 0.00035298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00874043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00099858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

