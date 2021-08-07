Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of TU opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

