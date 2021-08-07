Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,730 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC increased its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,322,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 357,929 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1,053.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 258,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.05.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

