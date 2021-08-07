Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Medifast worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MED. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Medifast by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total value of $1,598,222.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

