5,893 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,631,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.