Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Truist raised their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

