Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $204,000 in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 4th quarter worth $535,000.

Shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38.

