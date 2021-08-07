Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 266,100 Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 266,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Tilly’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $144,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

