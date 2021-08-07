Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,900 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,567 shares of company stock worth $506,776. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

