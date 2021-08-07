Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

