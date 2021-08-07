Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.65 Million

Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report $220.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the highest is $226.04 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $215.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $907.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $911.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $920.33 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $935.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

BLKB traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,816.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock valued at $641,624. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 121.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

