KeyCorp Increases DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $67.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $54.00. 3,094,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.