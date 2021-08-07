TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $712.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $660.00 to $712.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $676.86.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $629.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 233.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $653.09. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.