Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,660,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,902 shares of company stock worth $2,831,817. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.