Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.80. 393,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,024. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

