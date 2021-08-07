Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FVRR. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $6.54 on Friday, reaching $168.52. 2,728,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.62. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -230.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $38,847,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $16,814,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

