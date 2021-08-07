Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $215.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.07.

AVLR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.60. 852,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.27. Avalara has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,482,209. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avalara by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

