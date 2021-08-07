Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Stephens

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GKOS. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. 1,351,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,165. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

