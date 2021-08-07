Buffington Mohr McNeal Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $228.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $229.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

