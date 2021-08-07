V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

