Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Trimmed by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.