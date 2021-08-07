Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $44.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

