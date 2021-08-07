Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 49,810 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,810 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.74.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLUG stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

