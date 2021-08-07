Brokerages Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target at $37.43

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $3,482,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

