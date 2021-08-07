Usca Ria LLC Acquires 909 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.05% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

