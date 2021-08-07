Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,574,000 after buying an additional 189,418 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,653 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after purchasing an additional 228,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,981 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

