Usca Ria LLC Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $379.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

