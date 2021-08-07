Usca Ria LLC Increases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,087,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $132.33 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

