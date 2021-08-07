Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,001 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,724,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

