Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

SU opened at $19.68 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.