Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

NYSE STAG opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

