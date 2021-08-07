SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stake Cut by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of XSD opened at $198.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.88. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

