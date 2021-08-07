LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $26,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,047,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,695,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.45. 1,064,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,567. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.94.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

