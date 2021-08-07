Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 27,542 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5,823.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.41. 1,036,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,917. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.37 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

