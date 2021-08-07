ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $58,671,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

