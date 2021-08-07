Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%.

TGP remained flat at $$13.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.