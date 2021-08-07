Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%.
TGP remained flat at $$13.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.
Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile
Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
