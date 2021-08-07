Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $250.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.67.

Shares of OLED traded down $24.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,108. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.97. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

