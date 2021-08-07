Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 106,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $321.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.