Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%.

TECH stock traded down $8.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.82. The company had a trading volume of 212,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,169. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $504.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.09.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

