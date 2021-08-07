Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRNA. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of DRNA traded down $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,461,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,432 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

