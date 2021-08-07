Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 74,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,089. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.09. Spark Energy has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,002,105.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spark Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Spark Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Spark Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

