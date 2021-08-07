Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Blood beats on both earnings and revenues in Q2. Its only marketed drug Oxbryta, which is approved for treating sickle cell disease (SCD), is performing well. The drug made a significant progress on new prescriptions and payer coverage. The company is making efforts to expand the label of Oxbryta for treating more patients in the United States, which is a positive. Its efforts to develop other pipeline candidates are encouraging as well. It is developing inclacumab as a treatment of vaso-occlusive crises in patients with SCD. However, it has only one approved drug in its portfolio, which is likely to face stiff competition. Also, any regulatory setback for Oxbryta will hurt the stock severely. Sole reliance on Oxbryta for revenues also remains a woe. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.59. 981,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,335. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 64.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 134,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

