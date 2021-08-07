Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHRS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 1,130,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.