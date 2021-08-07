Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

SWCH traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. 10,267,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,066. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Analysts predict that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Switch in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

